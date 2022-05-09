The evacuation in Luhansk oblast will resume after the clearing of Bilohorivka

The evacuation of Luhansk oblast residents will resume after the clearing of Bilohorivka, where the occupiers dropped an air bomb on a school.

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

"More than 40,000 people still remain in the free Luhansk oblast. The evacuation will resume after the clearing of Bilohorivka," Haidai wrote.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are clearing the territory of Bilohorivka, where the occupiers crossed the pontoon crossing over the river.

"As soon as all the ʼextrasʼ are removed, rescuers will be able to start dismantling the debris at the school and the neighboring village of Shypilove, where 11 residents are trapped in the basement of a private house. We hope they will wait," he said.