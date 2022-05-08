Chairman of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: 60 people died in an air strike on a school in Belohorivka, where locals were hiding

The head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that 60 people had been killed in an air strike on a school in the village of Bilohorivka. Almost all the locals hid from the Russian shelling.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

Haidai said that the blockages are being dismantled. About 90 people hid in the school itself.

Rescuers were able to save 30 people and have already found the bodies of two dead.

"About 60 residents died. The final number of victims will be clarified when the blockages are dismantled. Rescuers have been working since dawn," he said.