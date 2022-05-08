May 8 events in the review of “Babel”: defenders of Mariupol held a briefing with “Azovstal”, the Armed Forces retreated from Popasna to fortified positions

The previous night the Armed Forces shot down 14 air targets: a helicopter with landing on board, 11 drones, and two cruise missiles. The Ukrainian military in the South destroyed 80 occupiers and 10 units of Russian equipment, as well as hit more than 120 enemy targets. The occupiers fired 10 cruise missiles in Odesa Oblast and four in Mykolaiv Oblast. Three sirens in Lviv and the oblast announced the threat of a missile strike from the Caspian and Black Seas. The air defenses shot down all the missiles. In Luhansk Oblast, there was an airstrike on a school in Belohorivka and preliminary 60 people were killed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from Popasna, Luhansk Oblast. The fighters took more fortified positions, which were prepared in advance. Heavy fighting continues in the direction of Sievierodonetsk — Voyevodivka, as well as on the territory of the Hirske, which includes Toshkivka, Katerynivka, and Zolote-4.

Defenders of Mariupol gave a press conference with the Russian-blocked Azovstal. They said 25,000 people, mostly civilians, had died in Mariupol. By April 15, fighters of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol had killed 2,500 Russians and wounded another 5,000 occupiers without the support of aircraft and artillery. In Mariupol, the Russians lost 15% of the troops who invaded Ukraine. In technology, the Russians lost more than 60 tanks. Soldiers of the Azov Regiment cannot surrender because this will be a "gift" to the Russians and Russian propaganda. Ilya Samoilenko, an intelligence officer with the Azov Regiment, said that Volodymyr Baranyuk, commander of the 36th Marine Brigade, refused to obey the order and tried to flee the city with a small group. One person paid for it with his life. Baranyuk is currently in Russian captivity. Now the military at Azovstal has orders to keep the defense.

One day of war against Ukraine costs Russia $ 900 million. These are direct costs: payments to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, providing them with ammunition, ammunition, and missiles; the cost of restoring lost or damaged military equipment. The personal presence of senior Russian commanders on the front lines in Ukraine did not yield the desired results and led to even greater losses in the Russian army.

Various foreign guests arrived in Ukraine today. The chairman of the German Bundestag, Baerbel Bass, arrived in Kyiv. US First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Uzhhorod on a visit. She and First Lady Olena Zelenska visited a local school where the settlers were resettled. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has arrived in Ukraine, Irpen Mayor Oleksandr Markushin announced his visit. U2 performed at Khreschatyk metro station.

The White House issued a statement following the G7 summit, which was attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The leaders of the G7 countries assured the President of full solidarity and support for Ukraine in the struggle for a peaceful and democratic future within internationally recognized borders. Zelensky stated that the main goals of Ukraine remain the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of the state and to ensure the opportunity to defend themselves in the future. The G7 countries have promised to help bring Putin and Lukashenko to justice, as well as all those involved in war crimes.

Portugal will hand over to Ukraine 15 M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, five M114 howitzers, and four Iveco M 40.12 WM/P armored vehicles. These weapons are not preserved and are in parts of the Portuguese army.

The United States has announced new sanctions against Russia. They included Russia-1, Channel One, the heads of Sberbank and Gazprombank, and a number of Russian and Belarusian servicemen. In addition, the United States has banned the sale of audit and marketing services in the Russian market. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that "new tough US sanctions against Russia are imminent."