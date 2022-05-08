US embassy staff returned to Kyiv

Diplomats of the US Embassy returned to Kyiv.

This was reported by CBS News.

In addition, Canadian journalist Paul Workman also said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who arrived in Kyiv, took part in raising the Canadian flag over his countryʼs embassy in the Ukrainian capital. This marks the resumption of the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko announced new, additional air defense systems that will strengthen the capitalʼs defense against Russian missile strikes. The mayor also noted that after May 9, Kyiv residents may gradually return to the city.