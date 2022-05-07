May 7 events in Babelʼs review: Russia shelled Odesa Oblast with rockets, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy boat, and all women and children were evacuated from “Azovstal”

The day before, a Russian missile destroyed the Hryhoriy Skovoroda National Museum in the Skovorodynivka village in the Kharkiv Oblast. The shell hit under the roof of the building, and a fire broke out and engulfed all the museum premises. The 35-year-old son of the museumʼs director was wounded in the shelling. The man was pulled out from under the rubble. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military shot down at least 14 Russian Orlan-10 drones, which cost from $ 80,000 to 120,000. In the south of the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 21 occupiers and 7 units of equipment. Over the past day, Russia has fired on residential areas of Luhansk Oblast 24 times. There is a lot of damage in the Hirska and Popasna communities and Severodonetsk; the shelling of the “Azot” plant continues.

All women, children, and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal. During the ceasefire, three Ukrainian defenders were killed and six wounded by Russian shelling.

A journalist, a lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Maksym Medinsky, who was born in Bolgrad in the Odesa Oblast, was killed at the front, defending Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy Serna-type boat in the Black Sea and two Tor anti-aircraft missile systems on Zmiiny Island, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa Oblast military administration, reported.

Today, Ukrainian forces hit the Yasynuvata transport railway junction near Makiivka in Russian-occupied territory. This will significantly exacerbate Russiansʼ logistics problems.

Russian troops struck Odessa with six missiles using strategic aircraft. As a result of the impact of four missiles, a civilian enterprise in a residential area was damaged. A fire broke out. Rescuers are working on the scene. Information about the wounded is being clarified. Two missiles hit the previously destroyed airport runway. Firefighters extinguished the fire in an area of almost 900 square meters. No one was killed or injured in the fire.

In the Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers are forcing entrepreneurs to obtain "temporary work permits" in case of refusal, they confiscate the property. Russians visit all industrial facilities, primarily food producers. They want to persuade staff to cooperate. For entrepreneurs to continue working, they need to "officially" register their activities under Russian laws and obtain a "temporary work permit" from "civilian-military administrations." At the same time, all problematic issues, particularly the supply of raw materials and sales, must be resolved through the local commandantʼs office.

The new US military aid package provided Ukraine with electronic jamming equipment, three AN/TPQ-36 mobile counter-battery radars, 25,000 155-mm artillery shells, field equipment, and various spare parts.

Montenegroʼs new government promises to join all EU sanctions against Russia, Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ranko Krivokapic said.

Chinese technology companies are gradually abandoning business in Russia. The computer manufacturer Lenovo Group Ltd. and smartphone and gadget maker Xiaomi Corp are among such companies. Unlike Western firms, they avoid public statements about Russiaʼs war in Ukraine because official Beijing opposes Western sanctions.