The first case on the Russian invasion of Ukraine was sent to court

The first case about a full-scale military invasion of Russia into Ukraine was sent to court.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

This is the commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy Denis Liamin, who led the invasion of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The investigation found evidence that on February 23, 2022, a Russian general in Dzhankoi, on the occupied Crimean peninsula, personally ordered the personnel of the units to invade Ukraine. He then organized and supervised the fighting in the southern regions.

Liamin explained his order by the need to protect Russian-speaking residents from the "Ukrainian nationalists and fascists" invented by the Russians themselves. He also promised his subordinates to pay three additional salaries and $ 100 per day, which, according to Venediktova, they did not receive.

The Russian military is accused of waging an aggressive war and encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 437 and Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code).