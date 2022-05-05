Since the beginning of the invasion, the police have initiated 10,000 proceedings on the facts of Russian war crimes

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, investigators of the National Police have opened more than 10,000 criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers on the territory of our state.

This was reported on the page of the National Police.

In total, during the full-scale Russian invasion, the National Police received and processed almost 1.9 million reports from citizens. At the same time, the number of allegations of criminal offenses decreased by one and a half times compared to the same period last year.

In addition, police detained more than 750 alleged saboteurs. Investigators have launched more than 480 criminal proceedings for collaborative activities, and more than 70 people have already received reports of suspicion of collaborating with the enemy.