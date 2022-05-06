Another 50 civilians were evacuated from “Azovstal”

On Friday, 50 citizens were evacuated from the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

"However, today we managed to pull 50 women, children and the elderly out of "Azovstal". Tomorrow morning we will continue the evacuation operation," Vereshchuk said.

She noted that if everything goes according to plan, at 5 pm on the "Port City" there will be buses that will take people to the Bezimenne. "There, people from "Port City" will join our column from "Azovstal", which will leave for Zaporizhzhia the next day," the minister said.

Vereshchuk apologized to the Mariupol residents for the fact that the evacuation did not take place on Friday — the column was forced to stand near "Azovstal", where fighting and other provocations took place.

However, Reuters reported that 25 people, including children, from the territory of the plant "Azovstal", were evacuated to the village of Bezymenne, which is under the control of the Russian occupiers.