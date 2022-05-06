In the occupied territories of Kherson oblast, Russians are torturing about 500 people in basements

In the basements of the occupied territories of Kherson oblast, Russians detain and torture about 500 people in the basements.

This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea Tamila Tasheva.

According to her, it is happening in Kherson, Novooleksiyivka, Henichesk. The occupying power has lists of activists, those who took part in the civil blockade of Crimea in 2015, as well as anti-terrorist operation fighters. They come home and kidnap them.

"These are exactly the same scenarios that we saw in Crimea in 2014. What were they doing? First the military came in, then the information field, the field of activists, journalists and so on were cleared. Then a so-called "referendum" was held, Tamila Tasheva said.

The post-envoy also said that Ukrainian citizens were forcibly transferred from the mainland of Ukraine, in particular from Mariupol and the occupied territories of Kherson oblast to the Crimea. On the occupied peninsula, closer to Kherson Oblast, there are so-called filtration camps, where deportees are deprived of their passports and forced to undergo inspections.