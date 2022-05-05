The Russian occupiers banned entry and exit from Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers have been blocking entry and exit from the Kherson region for several days. They also do not allow humanitarian aid.

The first deputy chairman of the Kherson Oblast Council Yury Sobolevsky reported about it, the Servant of the People party writes.

«In recent days, they blocked the entrance and exit from area to Mykolayiv and other cities. This is a big problem. We are not even talking about humanitarian corridors, we understand that they will not give them. They are interested in making us worse — and this is better for them," Sobolevsky said.

The publication "Suspilne" with reference to local residents writes that the Russians have tightened control over Kherson — no one is released from the city, even deploy buses.