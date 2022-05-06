NYT: US intelligence helped Ukraine sink Moskva cruiser

The US Intelligence has provided Ukraine with data on the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet — the cruiser "Moscow". This allowed the Ukrainians to hit the ship and sink it successfully.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing its own sources.

The publication notes that after the attack on the ship, the United States officially commented sparingly on the incident. But in recent days, they are no longer afraid to confirm that the cruiser was hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

According to sources, Ukraine asked the United States about a ship sailing in the Black Sea south of Odesa. The US identified it and confirmed that it was a Moskva cruiser. After that, the Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the ship.

One official said the information was "beyond the scope of a simple report on the shipʼs location in the Black Sea."