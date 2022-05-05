Psychologist of Azov Regiment was killed in Mariupol

Natalia Luhovska, a psychologist at the Azov Regiment and Yuri Lugovskyʼs mother, was killed in Mariupol.

This was reported in the Chervonohrad City Council.

Natalia Luhovska worked as a psychologist at the ATO Rehabilitation Center in Sosnivka, Lviv Oblast. Her son Yuri, a sniper-spy of the Azov Regiment with the call sign "Barrett" has been fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine since 2014. In 2018, he died near Vodiany in Donetsk Oblast.

After the death of her son, Natalia continued his work and stayed with the soldiers at Azovstal until the end.