Events of May 4 in the review of “Babel”: Ukraine again under rocket fire, hundreds of Mariupol deported to Vladivostok

The day before, the occupiers fired missiles at various regions of Ukraine. Approximately the Russians fired 18 missiles that hit the infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Zakarpattia oblasts. The missiles were launched from Tu-95 or Tu-160 strategic bombers from the Caspian region. Ukrainian air defense shot down at least 8 enemy cruise missiles. Of the six enemy missiles flying to Lviv oblast, two were shot down by air defense forces. Three hit the power substation in Lviv oblast, one hit the power substation in Zakarpattia oblast. On May 4, the enemy hit the railway infrastructure in Dnipro, no one was injured.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that on April 30, during the attack on Odesa airport, Russia used anti-ship missiles "Onyx", although they are not intended for strikes on ground targets. Analysts at the institute believe that this may indicate that Russia has a shortage of other types of high-precision missiles.

As of the evening of May 4, the Ukrainian authorities have contacts with the defenders of Mariupol, who are at "Azovstal", and Russian troops have already entered the plant.

Over the past 24 hours, another 20 bodies of civilians killed by the Russian occupiers were found in Kyiv oblast. As of May 4, a total of 1,235 bodies of civilians have been found in the oblast. 282 victims cannot be identified yet.

In Kharkiv oblast the detonation of infrastructure was prevented — Russian saboteurs were detained. Today, special police officers found a disguised safe with weapons and explosives. Among the seized, there were hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, anti-tank mines, and almost 10 kilograms of TNT.

Three hundred Mariupol residents deported to Vladivostok by the Russians were housed in a dormitory. They are not given money, so there is no opportunity to get in touch. Meals are three times a day, but they are not given any things, people do not have documents, and the "registration" procedure is underway, after which people will be offered low-paid jobs.

Australia has imposed sanctions on another 110 people, including "high-ranking" representatives of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk/Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics" and State Duma members. The United Kingdom is imposing new sanctions on Russian propagandists, including the odious "military correspondents" Alexander Kots and Dmitry Steshin.

The EU plans to add the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, to the sanctions list. Sanctions against the patriarch will be imposed this week for his unconditional support for the invasion of Ukraine.

Germany is ready to support the EU embargo on Russian oil imports, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters.

In Russia, another large-scale fire — in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod oblast, an industrial zone is burning. The area of the fire is almost 2 thousand square meters. Preliminary, it started after the solvent tank caught fire.