The United Kingdom will abolish duties on Ukrainian goods

Ukraine has agreed with the United Kingdom to abolish customs duties on Ukrainian goods.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

The countries have signed an agreement. It will be valid for 12 months but may be extended by agreement between the parties.

The Ministry of Economy notes that last year the trade turnover between Ukraine and the United Kingdom increased by almost 57% to $ 2.2 billion, including exports exceeding $ 1 billion.

"Thanks to the abolition of import duties and tariff quotas, Ukrainian business will be able to increase the export of goods with high added value in the future. First of all, we are talking about flour, grain, dairy products, poultry, semi-finished products, tomato paste, honey, corn, wheat, juices, mushrooms, sugar, and more. These are the goods that Ukraine traditionally exports to the United Kingdom," the agency said.

The Ministry of Economy stressed that this will not only promote the development of Ukrainian production but also increase foreign exchange earnings and strengthen Ukraineʼs economy.