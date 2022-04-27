The EU has proposed to suspend for a year all import duties on all Ukrainian goods

The European Commission has proposed to suspend for a year all import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the European Union. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"The EU has never before taken such large-scale trade liberalization measures against any country. This opens up additional opportunities for our business, and our products are becoming more competitive in the European market, "said Shmyhal.

The government also has arrangements and is negotiating with Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Germany, and other countries to allow Ukrainian exports through these ports.