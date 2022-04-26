The United Kingdom will abolish duties on all goods from Ukraine

All tariffs on goods coming to the UK from Ukraine under the current free trade agreement will be abolished to help the Ukrainian economy.

This was announced by the UK government on Monday, Reuters reports.

London said tariffs would be cut to zero and all quotas were lifted at the direct request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that the move would boost Ukrainian businesses involved in key exports, including barley, honey, canned tomatoes, and poultry.

"We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation," said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britainʼs Secretary of International Trade.

Currently, the average duty on Ukrainian imports is about 22%.