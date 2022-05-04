Russian troops fired on the railway infrastructure of Dnipro, and explosions were heard in other areas

The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Dnipro.

The mayor Boris Filatov reported about shelling of the city center. He urged citizens to remain in hiding. The head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said that the invaders had fired on the railway infrastructure in Dnipro. "There are no victims among the railway workers," he said.

The head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, Ihor Taburinets, stated that the air defense system has worked in the oblast.

Explosions have also been reported in Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv.