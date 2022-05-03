Russian troops launched missile strikes on Lviv, Kirovohrad and Zakarpattia oblasts

The Russian military has launched missile strikes on a number of oblasts of Ukraine.

In particular, the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy reported several explosions in Lviv. According to him, two power substations were damaged, so part of the city was left without electricity. The rocket attack was confirmed by the head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Kozytskyi later said that the impact occurred at a power substation. Three of them are damaged.

The mayor of Dolyna, Kirovohrad oblast, Yevhen Zvizdovskyi, also announced the rocket attack. “We have a rocket arrival on the territory of the community! Do not publish photos! " He wrote.

The head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military-Civil Administration Viktor Mykyta also reported about the shelling. "Arrival of the rocket in the infrastructure facility in the mountainous region of Transcarpathia. Services are working on the spot, we are clarifying information about injuries and possible victims," he said.

Explosions in Vinnytsia oblast have also been reported. Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko stated that two cruise missiles were shot down in the oblast. Social media users reported explosions in Odesa, Dnipro and Kyiv oblasts, but there is no official information about this at the moment.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian State Railway Company) stated that a number of trains would be delayed due to the enemy shelling of railway substations. In particular, trains were detained at the entrance to Lviv. Passengers are asked to follow official announcements and not to leave the shelters during the alarm.