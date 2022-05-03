Venediktova: The first stage of the investigation of Russian war crimes in Irpin has been completed

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced the completion of the first stage of the investigation into Russian war crimes in Irpin.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

"To date, 228 witnesses have been questioned. These are mostly locals who could not evacuate and were direct witnesses to the crimes. Thanks to their testimony, it was possible to establish the chronology of events, as well as the circumstances of the aggressorʼs atrocities against the civilian population. Impunity makes the Russian occupiers defiant. But impunity should not be in todayʼs world. We are working to find and punish every war criminal," Venediktova said.

She also added that law enforcement officers received evidence of 7 shootings of civilians and their burial places. So, during inspection corpses of 5 local inhabitants who were shot in the yard of the high-rise building on Bilokur street and in the premises of the childrenʼs development center "Super-kids" are established. It also confirmed the shooting from a tank of a car in which a woman with a 12-year-old son and probably a man tried to evacuate from the city. The remains of their bodies were buried by locals in Mamy Park.