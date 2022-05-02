Security Service of Ukraine exposes almost 900 Russian military and 100 collaborators involved in war crimes in Kyiv oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified nearly 900 Russian soldiers who committed crimes against civilians in Kyiv oblast. The Security Service of Ukraine also exposed about 100 collaborators who helped the enemy.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Security Service of Ukraine Artem Dekhtiarenko.

Currently, the Ukrainian special services have all the information about the occupiers, as well as evidence of their crimes. The Security Service is also checking data on the involvement of more than 2,500 Russian soldiers whose units were based in Kyiv oblast.

Investigators and operatives of the Security Service have already interviewed almost 7,000 witnesses to Russian crimes.