More than 1,200 civilian bodies killed by the Russian military have been found in Kyiv oblast

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have found, examined and handed over to forensic medical institutions 1,220 bodies of dead civilians.

This was announced by the Chief of Police of Kyiv oblast Andriy Niebytov on the air of the national telethon.

"Unfortunately, we find horrible finds almost every day and record the crimes of the Russian army in Kiev oblast. So far, 1,220 bodies of our dead civilians have been examined by investigators and handed over to forensic institutions to determine the final cause of death. 280 of them are currently unrecognized," he said.

Niebytov also noted that about 300 people are currently missing, but this figure changes daily. He also warned that during the retreat from Kyiv oblast, the Russians set explosive traps in a number of places.

"They [the Russians] put up banners, mined household appliances and civilian homes, as well as public places, including cemeteries. Therefore, there will be a lot of work. I emphasize that the day of hostilities is a month of work for explosives technicians. Therefore, citizens need to be careful," Andriy Niebytov said.