News

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Johnson in the Rada announced a new package of military support for Ukraine

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

In his address to the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that Ukraine would receive a new package of military support in the coming weeks.

According to him, Brimstone anti-ship missile systems and armored vehicles will be sent to Ukraine to evacuate people from the occupied territories. The package will also include radars and drones.

"We have a new £ 300 million support package," Johnson said.