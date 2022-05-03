The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Johnson in the Rada announced a new package of military support for Ukraine

In his address to the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that Ukraine would receive a new package of military support in the coming weeks.
According to him, Brimstone anti-ship missile systems and armored vehicles will be sent to Ukraine to evacuate people from the occupied territories. The package will also include radars and drones.
"We have a new £ 300 million support package," Johnson said.
- The press service of the British government noted that Johnsonʼs speech was a response to the address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the British Parliament in March 2022.