British Prime Minister Johnson will address the Verkhovna Rada

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson will address the Verkhovna Rada on May 3. His performance will take place online.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

Johnson will be the first foreign leader to speak in the Ukrainian parliament since the start of a full-scale war.

"This is the heyday of Ukraine, an epic chapter in your national history that will be remembered and told by future generations. Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians have taught the world that the brute force of the aggressor means nothing against the moral strength of the people who have decided to be free, "he said.

It is noted that Johnsonʼs speech will be a response to the address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the British Parliament in March 2022.