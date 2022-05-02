The State Bureau of Investigation arrested $ 4.5 million from ex-MP close to Yanukovych. The money will go to the needs of the Armed Forces

The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested $ 4.5 million of a former MP of Ukraine from the Party of Regions, close to the fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych. The funds will be transferred to the state budget, primarily for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.

According to the Bureau, the former "Party of Regions" together with Yanukovychʼs entourage "laundered" and legalized abroad the proceeds from transactions at one of the concerns in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk oblast.

After Russiaʼs creation of the so-called "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" terrorist organization, the ex-MP retained control of the pharmaceutical industry and cooperated with the occupiers. He registered a company in Horlivka, which was temporarily occupied, and his former bodyguard became its mayor.

Yanukovychʼs aide kept $ 4.5 million of dubious origin in deposit accounts opened with Ukrainian banks. They are currently under arrest. These funds can be linked to the Russian capital and used to finance aggression, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to Babel sources, it is about the ex-member of the "Party of Regions" Mykola Yankovskyi.