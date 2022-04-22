The State Bureau of Investigation arrested more than 200 million dubious funds of the former Member of Parliament close to Yanukovych

The State Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 200 million hryvnias of a former Member of Parliament of Ukraine from the Party of Regions [pro-russian party banned in Ukraine], close to the family of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.

This was reported by the Bureauʼs press service.

According to the agency, the former MP together with Yanukovychʼs entourage "laundered" and legalized abroad the proceeds from transactions at one of the powerful concerns in Donetsk.

After Russiaʼs creation of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic terrorist organization, the ex-MP retained control of the pharmaceutical industry and cooperated with the occupation administration. He registered a company in Horlivka, which was temporarily occupied, and his former bodyguard became its mayor.

The Bureau noted that the suspect collected UAH 203.4 million on deposit accounts in Ukrainian banks of dubious origin. These funds can be linked to Russian capital and used to finance aggression. These accounts are currently under arrest.

According to Babel sources, this is the former MP Mykola Yankovsky.