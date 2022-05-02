The Verkhovna Rada named 9 principles of Ukraineʼs reconstruction plan

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development supported the plan for the economic recovery of Ukraine and promulgated the principles on which it will be based.
This was reported in the press service of the Ukrainian parliament.
The government, the Ministry of Economy, leading experts, and business associations are currently working on a plan for Ukraineʼs economic recovery and are ready to involve the public sector in drafting the document, the statement said.
Here is a list of 9 basic principles on which the recovery plan will be based:
- Full access to the EU and G7 markets, which will help producers to integrate into global retail chains and increase exports;
- Obtaining candidate status and then full membership in the EU. The application will provide Ukraine with access to the European Unionʼs structural funds;
- Building an economy on the principles of deregulation and liberalization;
- Establishment of logistics routes to Western countries. The government is already working to increase their capacity;
- The transition from the export of raw materials to its processing and sale of finished products;
- Development of production of armaments and military equipment, including through the transfer of military technologies;
- Self-sufficiency in energy: increase in own gas production and development of nuclear energy;
- Climate modernization. Taking into account the principles of "green economy" when creating new facilities in various industries;
- Localization is not less than 60%. Ukrainian companies and producers will be involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
- According to Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, the process of rebuilding Ukraine will cost hundreds of billions of dollars. He told where the money would come from.