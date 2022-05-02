The Verkhovna Rada named 9 principles of Ukraineʼs reconstruction plan

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development supported the plan for the economic recovery of Ukraine and promulgated the principles on which it will be based.

This was reported in the press service of the Ukrainian parliament.

The government, the Ministry of Economy, leading experts, and business associations are currently working on a plan for Ukraineʼs economic recovery and are ready to involve the public sector in drafting the document, the statement said.

Here is a list of 9 basic principles on which the recovery plan will be based: