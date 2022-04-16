Hundreds of billions of dollars are needed to rebuild Ukraine. The Minister of Finance told where they would get them from

The process of rebuilding Ukraine will cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

This was stated by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko in an interview with "Suspilne".

Currently, the damage to Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure alone, excluding military infrastructure, is estimated at $ 270 billion. Loss of logistics infrastructure — about $ 120 billion.

According to the Minister of Finance, Russiaʼs funds should be used mainly in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"There are hopes and opportunities for the frozen assets to be used for this. In order to repatriate, there may be additional taxes on oil and gas after the war, which can be sent to the budget of Ukraine. These are the sources I see. Plus the support of our partners," Marchenko said.

He also added that the approach to Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union gives hope for new financial income.

"If we become a member state, we will gain access to EU resources. In addition, there are our partners — the United Kingdom, and the USA. Therefore, in general, this set of measures allows us to say that funds for restoration will be found," Marchenko assured.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that due to the war with Russia, Ukraineʼs state budget alone loses 2 billion hryvnias every day.