For the second time in a day, Russia fired two missiles at the Sinelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

One missile is aimed at the pig farm, but all the pigs are alive.

"It simply came to our notice then. Between them there is a funnel — 15 meters wide and 10 meters deep," Reznichenko said.

The second missile hit the field.

"Orcs have already" denazified "our chickens, now they have switched to pigs," the head of the oblast state administration summed up.