The Russians cut off communications and the internet in Kherson and part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast.

This was reported in the State Special Service.

Yesterday, residents of Kherson and part of Zaporizhzhia oblast first experienced disruptions to the internet and mobile communications, and then these services disappeared in large areas. It has now become known that the reasons for the lack of communication were the interruptions of fiber-optic trunk lines and the disconnection of electricity from the equipment of operators in these regions.

In parallel with the disconnection of Ukrainian operators on hostile information, resources began to spread fake stories that the order to disconnect was given by the Ukrainian authorities. This is not true.

In case of disconnection of the internet and communication, the State Special Communications Service advises listening to the radio on medium waves (1278, 1404, 873, 657 kHz) with the help of old receivers. Ukrainian channels are also decoded on the satellite: