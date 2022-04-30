Ukrainian Intelligence: Resistance and active position of Ukrainians may disrupt “referendum” in Kherson

The active position of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories could thwart the "referendum" and all the plans of the Russian invaders to create a "Kherson Peopleʼs Republic".

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skybytsky.

"Putin needs to demonstrate his success by May 9. He will do everything he can to hold a "referendum" by any means and say that the "people of Kherson oblast" have proclaimed a "Kherson Peopleʼs Republic" and want to join Russia. This will be presented as one of the victories of the Russian occupation forces on the territory of Ukraine. The next steps can be Zaporizhzhia, Odesa. This is Putinʼs strategy, which he is trying to implement on the territory of the independent states of the former Soviet Union," Skybytsky said.