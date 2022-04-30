The Pope has asked Russia three times to open a humanitarian corridor for Mariupol

Pope Francis has asked the Russian authorities three times to organize a humanitarian corridor for civilians in Mariupol.

This was reported by the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

Francis first addressed Russia in late March, after several contacts with the Moscow Patriarchate. The second time is in mid-April for Easter, and the third time is last week. The Pope offered to take people by sea on a Vatican ship.

All three times, Russia has refused or gave no security guarantees.