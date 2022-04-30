The occupiers fired on settlements in Dnipropetrovsk oblast

In the morning, the Russians fired on the outskirts of the village of Velyka Kostromka in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast and one of the villages in the Synelnykiv district.

The chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast Council Mykola Lukashuk reported about it.

The occupiers aimed at the fields, none of the people were injured.

Information on the destruction and casualties is being clarified. Currently, the situation in the oblast is under control, there is not a single Russian aggressor.