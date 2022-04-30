Russia shot two evacuation buses in Popasna, Luhansk oblast

The Russians shot two evacuation buses in Popasna, Luhansk Oblast. Authorities lost contact with drivers.

The head of the Popasna city military-civil administration Mykola Khanatov reported about it.

"Yesterday we evacuated 31 people from Popasna. There were many more people willing, so two more buses were sent to the city. It is known that they reached the settlement and came under fire from the enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group. Buses were shot. There is no connection with the people who were in the vehicle and organized the evacuation," he said.