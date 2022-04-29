Elon Musk sold Tesla shares for $ 8.5 billion

Billionaire Elon Musk sold Tesla shares worth nearly $ 8.5 billion in three days. Musk began actively selling shares after concluding a deal to buy Twitter.
This was reported by Reuters.
Musk and Twitter signed a deal on April 25, and on April 26 the billionaire began selling shares. In total, it sold more than 9.6 million Tesla shares at a price ranging from $ 820 to $ 1,000 per share.
Musk currently owns 163 million shares of Tesla, a share of about 16% of the company and remains its largest shareholder.
- On April 5, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, after which the company offered him a seat on the board. Musk refused and on April 14 offered to buy Twitter for $ 43 billion.
- Tesla has since lost $ 126 billion due to investor fears.