Vereshchuk: There is hope to evacuate civilians from Azovstal, Ukraine begins to plan operation

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine had begun preparations for a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians hiding at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

She reported about it on Telegram.

"President Zelensky met today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. There is hope that we will be able to evacuate civilians from Azovstal. The president and the team are working hard. This is one of the top priorities. We are starting to plan a humanitarian operation", she said.