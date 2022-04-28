The Bundestag voted for the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine

The Bundestag voted overwhelmingly in favor to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons.

According to Reuters, 586 deputies voted in favor of this decision, 100 were against, seven abstained.

The lower house of the German parliament has decided that in stopping Russiaʼs aggression "strengthening and accelerating the supply of effective weapons and complex systems" will help.

Earlier, on April 26, the German Ministry of Defense announced a decision to supply Ukraine with Gepard anti-aircraft systems. This statement was made after reports that the defense company Rheinmetall had requested permission from the German government to send 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine.