Bitcoin has become the official currency of the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic (CAR) has recognized bitcoin as legal means of payment.
This was reported by the BBC.
The office of the President of the Central African Republic stressed that this step puts the Central Asian Republic "on the map of the most courageous and far-sighted countries in the world."
This is only the second country to take such a step. The first was El Salvador — it recognized bitcoin as legal means of payment in 2021. Many economists have criticized the decision, including the International Monetary Fund, which has said it increases the risk of financial instability.
- In the summer of 2021, El Salvador was the first in the world to approve bitcoin as a legal tender along with the US dollar, which has been the countryʼs only official currency since 2004. Bitcoin came into circulation in September. At the same time, protests broke out in the country
- The president announced the launch of a bitcoin geothermal farm, and later announced plans to build the worldʼs first bitcoin city.