48 kilograms of gold confiscated from a Yanukovych-era ex-minister was donated to the defense

For the needs of Ukraineʼs defense, 48 kg of gold was handed over, which was confiscated from former Minister Viktor Yanukovych. The value of this gold in hryvnia equivalent is over UAH 90 million.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The gold in the form of bank bars was confiscated as part of a criminal investigation and belonged to one of the former officials from Yanukovychʼs entourage, who was involved in the seizure of the Mezhyhirya state residence, the Office informed.

The name of the minister is not specified.