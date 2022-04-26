The government has allocated an additional UAH 400 million to rebuild the war-torn infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional 400 million hryvnias to rebuild critical infrastructure affected by the Russian invasion.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
UAH 250 million will be given to Kharkiv Oblastto eliminate the consequences of hostilities and shelling. Chernihiv Oblast will receive UAH 150 million for full restoration of water supply — funds will go to Chernihivvodokanal (water supply company) for the reconstruction of one of the pumping stations and transformer substations.
Shmyhal points out that the government has already allocated a total of 1.4 billion hryvnias for the reconstruction of the affected five regions.
"Water, electricity, and gas have reappeared in hundreds of thousands of homes. Dozens of roads and bridges have been restored. Hundreds of kilometers of territory were demined. After our final victory, we will not just restore everything that the enemy destroyed, but we will make it even better", the Prime Minister said.
- Earlier, the Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko said that rebuilding Ukraine would cost hundreds of billions of dollars. As of April 16, the damage was estimated at $ 390 billion, excluding military infrastructure. At present, Ukraine is assisted by contributions from Western countries and international financial institutions.