The government has allocated an additional UAH 400 million to rebuild the war-torn infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional 400 million hryvnias to rebuild critical infrastructure affected by the Russian invasion.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

UAH 250 million will be given to Kharkiv Oblastto eliminate the consequences of hostilities and shelling. Chernihiv Oblast will receive UAH 150 million for full restoration of water supply — funds will go to Chernihivvodokanal (water supply company) for the reconstruction of one of the pumping stations and transformer substations.