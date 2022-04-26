AFP made a mistake in reporting abnormal radiation levels in the Chornobyl zone

The level of radiation in the Chornobyl zone "abnormally" increased after Russian troops visited the zone.
This was announced by IAEA President Rafael Mariano Grossi, AFP reports.
He said Russiaʼs brief occupation of the area was "very, very dangerous". The level has risen mainly due to the constant movement of military equipment, Grossi said.
Currently, control over the area has been fully restored, as has the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The safety of nuclear fuel storage facilities has also been restored.
Important
AFP corrected its quote about radiation levels. The agency said it had made a mistake in the transcription and noted that the radiation level, according to Grossi, was "normal."
- The Russian military seized the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat and occupied the Exclusion Zone on the first day of the war, February 24. On March 31, the occupiers began to leave the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the besieged city of Slavutych. The Russians guarded the Chornobyl National Guard. They left behind trenches and garbage, as well as looted the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, a hotel nearby and destroyed the NPP archive.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of Pripyat and the border area with Belarus on April 3. The Chornobyl nuclear power plant was taken under protection on April 5.