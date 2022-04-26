AFP made a mistake in reporting abnormal radiation levels in the Chornobyl zone

The level of radiation in the Chornobyl zone "abnormally" increased after Russian troops visited the zone.

This was announced by IAEA President Rafael Mariano Grossi, AFP reports.

He said Russiaʼs brief occupation of the area was "very, very dangerous". The level has risen mainly due to the constant movement of military equipment, Grossi said.

Currently, control over the area has been fully restored, as has the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The safety of nuclear fuel storage facilities has also been restored.

Important

AFP corrected its quote about radiation levels. The agency said it had made a mistake in the transcription and noted that the radiation level, according to Grossi, was "normal."