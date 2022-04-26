The Russians forcibly evict all residents from one of the villages in Kherson oblast

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast in the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka, the Russians are forcing the local population to leave their homes by April 28.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

It is also known that residents who do not comply with the orders of the Russian occupiers will be "evacuated" by force.

The Ukrainian ombudsman reminds that by evicting Ukrainian citizens from their homes Russia is violating the norms of international law, according to which the right to housing is one of the most important socio-economic rights of citizens.

Liudmyla Denisova appealed to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russiaʼs military invasion of Ukraine to take into account the facts of war crimes and human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine.