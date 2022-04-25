In Kherson, the Russian occupiers seized the city council building

On Monday, April 25, the Russian military took control of the Kherson City Council building. This was reported by the local publications "Most" and "Suspilne", the Kherson mayor Kolykhayrv later also confirmed it.

They asked all the workers who had been in the building for a while to leave the premises and took the keys to the guard. Mayor Ihor Kolykhayev was the last to leave the building. The occupiers also removed the Ukrainian flag from the building.

Since the capture of Kherson, the city council has worked under the Ukrainian flag, headed by Ihor Kolykhayev.