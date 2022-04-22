Ombudsman Denisova: In Kakhovka, the Russians set up a torture chamber in the police station

In Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the Russian military set up a torture chamber in a police station, where hostages are beaten and electrocuted.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

According to her, Russian soldiers are detaining on the streets of the city not only activists or members of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) but also men who have nothing to do with military service and did not go to rallies against the occupation. For this purpose, a formal excuse is used — "violation of law and order or curfew." Relatives of the detained men are waiting in line near the police station, trying to find out their fate or give them food and basic necessities.

"According to witnesses, there are more than 10 civilians in the Kakhovka police station, some of whom have been detained there for several weeks. Men are tortured with electric shocks and beaten. The Russian military is the cruelest to those who are involved in the security forces — fighters of the Territorial Defense and former members of the ATO (JFO), "- said Liudmyla Denisova.