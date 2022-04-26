This year, the External Evalutation testing will be replaced by a multidisciplinary test. Hereʼs what it will look like

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment has published a demonstration version of the Simplified External Independent Assessment in the form of a multidisciplinary test (Simplified testing).

Here you can watch and download it.

"The document is convenient for those who currently have slow internet or do not have the opportunity to work for 90 minutes on a computer. In addition to the tasks, there are the right answers, so you can check yourself right away", the center said.

An online version of the multitest will be available soon.