In Vinnytsia oblast, 5 people died in the morning shelling near Zhmerynka and Koziatyn

In Vinnytsia oblast, rocket attacks on transport infrastructure near the towns of Zhmerynka and Koziatyn killed 5 people and injured 18 others (and this is not yet final).

The oblast prosecutorʼs office reported about it.

The rocket attacks occurred on the morning of April 25. On this fact, criminal proceedings were instituted under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional actions committed to change the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences.