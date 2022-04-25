In one hour, Russia fired on five railway stations in central and western Ukraine. There are victims

On the morning of April 25, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire from Russia. As a result, at least 16 passenger trains are delayed.

This was announced by the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"There are victims, we are finding out the details. I will inform", he wrote.

Two Russian missiles hit the railway infrastructure of Rivne Oblast. There are no victims. This was stated by the head of Oblast Military Administration Vitaliy Koval.

Also "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian Railways Company) reported that due to damage to traction substations there is no voltage in the catenary in the areas Shepetivka — Koziatyn, Zhmerynka — Koziatyn, Koziatyn — Fastiv.

Trains traveling through these areas are delayed. Here is a list and estimated time of delay: