News

Turkey closes airspace for planes flying from Russia to Syria

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Turkey is closing the airspace to all civilian and military planes carrying soldiers from Russia to Syria.

This was stated by Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"We have closed the airspace for Russian military planes and civilian planes traveling to Syria and carrying soldiers. We gave permits for three months. They had a permit till April", Çavuşoğlu said.