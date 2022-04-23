Turkey closes airspace for planes flying from Russia to Syria

Turkey is closing the airspace to all civilian and military planes carrying soldiers from Russia to Syria.
This was stated by Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
"We have closed the airspace for Russian military planes and civilian planes traveling to Syria and carrying soldiers. We gave permits for three months. They had a permit till April", Çavuşoğlu said.
- On April 2, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akara announced that his country was ready to deploy ships to evacuate civilians and the wounded from Mariupol by sea.
- On March 28, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the discovery of a mine off the countryʼs coast in the Black Sea.