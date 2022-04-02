Turkey is ready to evacuate Mariupol residents by sea

Turkey is ready to allocate vessels for the evacuation of civilians and the wounded from Mariupol by sea.

This was reported by the Anadolu news agency.

According to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Turkey actively coordinates these actions with Russia and Ukraine.

The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry reminded that in recent weeks he had repeatedly talked on the phone with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Serhiy Shoigu and Oleksiy Reznikov. He also personally met with Reznikov in Istanbul.

Hulusi Akar noted that Turkey continues to supply humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.