The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated several villages in Kharkiv Oblast

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated three villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"Yesterday morning, offensive operations against the enemy began. During the day there were fierce battles. Our units drove Russian troops out of the settlements: Bezruky, Slatyne, Prudianka, Dergachi districts, and secured their positions!" he declared.

On Saturday, the curfew in the region will also last from 19:00 to 05:00. "We met with church representatives and decided together that there would be no night services!" — said Syniehubov.