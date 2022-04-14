Ukrainian paratroopers liberated several settlements in the south

The Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of several settlements in the south of Ukraine.

The points were liberated from Russian troops by the 80th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They have destroyed enemy control points, equipment, and artillery. Having suffered significant losses, the occupiers retreated.

It is not specified which settlements were liberated. "Given certain circumstances, we can not disclose in detail the progress of this operation", — explained the Command.